Swiss Coach’s Controversial Move to CSKA Moscow Risks Violating Sanctions – Blick

Swiss football coach Fabio Celestini will take over as head coach of CSKA Moscow, a move that has drawn criticism in his home country and may also expose him to criminal prosecution under Swiss law, the Swiss newspaper Blick reported.

Celestini coached Basel to victories in the Swiss Super League and Swiss Cup last season and previously played for the Swiss national team. On June 20, he signed on to become CSKA’s head coach for two seasons with an optional third.

CSKA’s owner, the state development corporation VEB, is under U.S., EU and Swiss sanctions for its role in helping finance Russia’s war economy.

The Swiss sanctions order specifies that VEB works in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories on projects backed by the Russian government.

If Celestini’s salary is paid from VEB funds, he could fall within the scope of these sanctions, legal experts told Blick.