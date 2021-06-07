Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine, Western Allies Defend Crimea on Euro 2020 Kit

By AFP
Passersby walk past a billboard showing the Ukrainian national football team in Kiev. Sergei Supinsky / AFP

Ukraine said Monday it would not allow anyone to insult its football kit that features Moscow-annexed Crimea while its Western allies gave the uniforms emblazoned with popular nationalist chants a thumbs up.

Kiev has provoked Moscow's ire after its football association unveiled Euro 2020 kits that show the outline of Ukraine including Crimea, that was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The shirts also feature the words "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!"

Ukraine's football association told AFP that the national team will wear the kit for the first time in a Euro 2020 warm-up against Cyprus in the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Monday.

"I really like our team's new uniform," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. "We will not allow anyone to insult our national symbols. Glory to Ukraine!"

Those who have begun "hissing," Kuleba added, could not stand the sight of Ukraine's "internationally recognized borders."

The U.S. and British embassies cheered the shirts.

"Love the new look. Glory to Ukraine! #CrimeaisUkraine," the U.S. diplomatic mission in Kiev said on Twitter.

"We love it too!", the British embassy added.

UEFA traditionally stresses the importance of steering clear of politics in football.

In a statement to AFP, European football's governing body said that the shirt of the Ukrainian national team "has been approved by UEFA, in accordance with the applicable equipment regulations."

According to UEFA kit regulations, items must not "offend common decency or transmit political, religious or racial messages."

On the front of Ukraine's yellow shirt, the outline of Ukraine is picked out in white, including Crimea and the separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

"Glory to Ukraine" is a patriotic chant that became a rallying cry for protesters who ousted a Kremlin-backed leader, Viktor Yanukovych, during a popular uprising in 2014. 

The slogan has drawn criticism from Moscow for its association with World War II-era nationalist groups who cooperated with the Nazis.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Euro 2020 organizers and fans "should know" that the Ukrainian rallying cry "imitates" an infamous Nazi slogan.

She also derided the map, saying Ukraine's football team "attached Ukraine's territory to Russia's Crimea."

Euro 2020 will be played from June 11 to July 11 across 11 cities including St. Petersburg. Russia's second city will host seven matches, including a quarter-final.

In the group stage, Ukraine open against the Dutch in Amsterdam on Sunday before facing North Macedonia and Austria in Bucharest.

Read more about: Football , Ukraine , Sport

Read more

QUARANTINE

Russian Soccer Restart Jeopardized After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Entire FK Rostov squad put in quarantine 48 hours before first match.
back in the stands

Fans Allowed to Attend Russian Football Matches Next Month

Spectators will be initially allowed to occupy 10% of stadiums' seats.
positive recommendations

Euro 2020 Football Matches in Russia Not Affected by Sanctions, WADA Says

A WADA committee this week recommended Russia be handed a four-year ban from the Olympics and world championships.
Sports first

First Russian to Referee Champions League Final

No Russian has refereed a Champions League final since the competition’s modern-day inception in the early 1990s.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.