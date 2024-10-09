Russian Football Team Left Without Opponents for International Break

The Russian national men’s football team will not play any friendly matches during the October international break, the Russian Football Union (RFU) told reporters Wednesday.

Russia had been in negotiations with Pakistan to play a friendly match this month, but Pakistani outlet Geo News reported that the sides could not come to an agreement.

Russia reportedly offered to host the match on Oct. 11 and cover all expenses but Pakistan refused, citing insufficient preparation time. Pakistan proposed holding the match in November.

Instead, the RFU announced it would hold a training session and fan meet at Dynamo stadium in Moscow on Oct. 10 with children from the Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine.

The RFU said that it had finalized opponents for friendlies during the November international break, with head coach Valery Karpin telling reporters earlier Wednesday that the national team will play against Syria next month.

Russia, which is under FIFA and UEFA sanctions due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is banned from playing in international competitions. While it can play in friendly matches, many countries have refused to play against Russia.