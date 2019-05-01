Putin Sacks Russian Envoy to Belarus Amid Oil Row

Russian President Vladimir Putin suddenly sacked Moscow's ambassador to Belarus, Mikhail Babich, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, amid a row over contaminated oil and a wider political discord between the ex-Soviet countries.

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has generally been more closely aligned with Moscow than any other ex-Soviet leader, while the lack of tolerance for dissent at home has made him largely a pariah in the West.

However, Minsk has shown increasing signs of seeking a thaw with the United States and the European Union since 2014, when Belarus did not recognise Russia's annexation of the Crimea peninsula from neighbouring Ukraine.