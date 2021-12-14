Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Banks Readying for SWIFT Shutdown – Reports

BPS Sberbank in Minsk. Viktor Drachev / TASS

Belarusian banks are preparing for tougher Western sanctions by signing up to Russia’s alternative to the SWIFT, the international financial messaging network that underpins the global banking system, Russia’s Moskovsky Komsomolets tabloid has reported.

Russia’s System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS) has more than 400 domestic users — practically every licensed Russian lender — but is used by only 38 banks from nine other countries. Developed in 2014, SPFS is designed to keep banking transactions in the event of Western sanctions disconnecting Russia from SWIFT.

Denis Baryshkov, who heads the Russian Central Bank’s national payment system development and regulation division, said Belarusian banks have integrated with SPFS and will start using it in 2022, according to Moskovsky Komsomolets.

“It can be said that Belarusian banks have already begun to prepare for disconnection from the international payment system,” the tabloid wrote. 

While Russia’s SPFS can be three times cheaper than SWIFT, the network itself is only operational during weekday working hours and its messages are limited to 20kb in size. SWIFT, meanwhile, works 24/7 and allows 10mb to be transmitted across its network.

The Belgium-based Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) network also links more than 11,000 banks operating in at least 200 countries and territories around the world.

The system, which facilitates secure and fast communications between financial institutions is often mislabeled a “payments system,” but it is actually a notification and communications network.

Russian officials and banking figures have talked up the dangers of being disconnected as the idea has gained popularity following a range of actions that has caused relations between Moscow and the West fall to Cold War-era lows.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

exiled dissenter

Belarus Demands Extradition of Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya sought refuge in EU member Lithuania during Belarus' crackdown on anti-government demonstrations.
no entry

U.S. Hits Dozens Belarusians With Visa Restrictions Amid Renewed Crackdown

The U.S. has now sanctioned more than 100 people seen as involved in cracking down on the opposition after Belarus' disputed election.
press crackdown

Belarus Court Sentences Journalists to 2 Years in Prison

The two journalists were sentenced for leading "group actions that grossly violate public order," charges they called "trumped-up."
Border Restrictions

Belarus Blocks Land Border Exits

The latest restrictions are part of an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.