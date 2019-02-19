Russia Plans to Send Space Tourists on ‘Gagarin Route’ by 2021

Roscosmos

Russia’s state space agency has announced plans to send tourists into space along the route taken by the first man in space over the next two years.

Legendary Soviet cosmonaut Yury Gagarin made history as the first human to orbit the Earth when he spent 108 minutes in space in 1961.

“We’re [...] launching a flight path that orbits the Earth along a shortened ‘Gagarin route,’” Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Roscosmos space agency, tweeted Tuesday.

“This will reduce the flight preparation time for those wishing to see our planet from space,” he explained.

Roscosmos announced it had signed a deal with the U.S. space tourism firm Space Adventures to send two civilians to the International Space Station (ISS) by late 2021.

https://twitter.com/roscosmos/status/1097746085823549440

Rogozin told the RBC news website in January that Roscosmos had “already started negotiations with potential partners” on offering a Gagarin space route after 2020 to bring the space agency commercial success.

Previously, he pledged that Russia will deliver astronauts and tourists to the ISS in less time than it takes to fly from Moscow to Brussels.

Read more about: Space , Roscosmos

Read more

ISS

Russia Will Send Tourists to Space Faster Than a Moscow-Brussels Flight, Space Head Vows

Passenger flights from the Russian capital to the capital of Belgium average 3 hours and 45 minutes.
Space

Russian Space Agency Calls SpaceX Falcon Launch 'a Nice Trick'

Russia's reaction to the launch on Tuesday was ambivalent.
NASA

Russia's S7 Takes a Giant Leap Into Space

Russia's largest private airline is entering the space race.
Space

Russia Developing New Space Reconnaissance System

Russia’s Defense Ministry is developing a new space reconnaissance system to be deployed by 2019, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday. The new...