Russia Moves to Grant Government the Power to Shut Down the Internet, Explained

Russian lawmakers advanced a contentious draft bill on Tuesday that seeks to give the authorities the power to unplug the national internet network from the outside world. Deputies submitted the measures to tighten state control over the internet in December, citing the need to respond to an “aggressive” U.S. national cybersecurity strategy. Although Russia’s state media regulator and major tech firms backed the steps to unplug from foreign servers, experts criticized the bill as being too vague and impossible to implement. Here’s what we know: – Federation Council Senators Andrei Klishas and Lyudmila Bokovaya, along with State Duma deputy Andrei Lugovoi, drafted the bill and submitted it to the State Duma on Dec. 14. – It drew fierce criticism from civil society groups over fears that it would lead Russia to follow China’s example in establishing an isolated internet landscape. – On Tuesday, the State Duma voted 334-47 in favor of the draft bill in its first reading. What is the proposal? – Create an alternative domain name system (DNS) to protect the Russian-language section of the internet in case it is disconnected from the World Wide Web. So far, no country has ever been deliberately disconnected from the internet.

– Allow centralized control of all national internet traffic and minimize the “transfer abroad of data exchanged between Russian users.” – Install tools capable of identifying the source of internet traffic and “limiting access to websites containing banned information.” – Delegate more power to Russia’s Roskomnadzor federal media watchdog to oversee the bans and shutdowns. Is it even technically possible? – Russia reportedly carried out drills in mid-2014 to test the country's response to the possibility of its internet being disconnected from the web. Plans are reportedly underway to conduct similar tests at an unknown date by April 1.

– The secret tests reportedly showed that isolating the Russian internet is possible, but that “everything” would go back online within 30 minutes.

Pixabay