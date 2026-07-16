HSE University Offers Free Tuition to Applicants Who Sign Military Contracts

The Higher School of Economics, one of Russia’s most prestigious universities, announced Thursday that it will offer free tuition to applicants who sign a one-year military contract to fight in Ukraine, even if they fail to meet the university’s entrance exam requirements.
According to the university’s statement, applicants can enroll immediately but must complete one year of military service before they can actually begin their chosen university-funded bachelor’s or master’s program. While serving, these recruits will be placed in either a preparatory or a continuing education program, depending on whether they already hold a degree.
“This option is also suitable for applicants who fall short of budget spots,” HSE said, referring to tuition-free spots funded by the Russian government.
The university is offering specific enlistment options with either the BARS volunteer formation or a dedicated drone forces unit.
Russia has increasingly turned to universities as a fresh source of recruits for the war against Ukraine as enlistment numbers dwindle and war casualties soar into the hundreds of thousands.
In January, HSE publicly stated that it is actively encouraging students who struggle with their academic obligations to enlist in the military. At the time, legal experts accused the university of misleading students by promising limited, one-year contracts, even though President Vladimir Putin’s 2022 mobilization decree explicitly makes all military contracts indefinite for the duration of the war.
HSE and other Russian universities reserve 10% of their tuition-free spots for military personnel and their families. More than 28,000 students were admitted under those military quotas in 2025, which is nearly double the number from the previous year.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has dismissed reports that university students are being pressured to join its drone forces.
Separately, on Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced that it had completed its first spring draft under its newly revamped, year-round conscription system. Around 141,000 conscripts were sent to military service this spring.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.