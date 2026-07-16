The Higher School of Economics, one of Russia’s most prestigious universities, announced Thursday that it will offer free tuition to applicants who sign a one-year military contract to fight in Ukraine, even if they fail to meet the university’s entrance exam requirements.

According to the university’s statement, applicants can enroll immediately but must complete one year of military service before they can actually begin their chosen university-funded bachelor’s or master’s program. While serving, these recruits will be placed in either a preparatory or a continuing education program, depending on whether they already hold a degree.

“This option is also suitable for applicants who fall short of budget spots,” HSE said, referring to tuition-free spots funded by the Russian government.

The university is offering specific enlistment options with either the BARS volunteer formation or a dedicated drone forces unit.

Russia has increasingly turned to universities as a fresh source of recruits for the war against Ukraine as enlistment numbers dwindle and war casualties soar into the hundreds of thousands.