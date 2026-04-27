Russian Army Denies University Students Face Pressure to Join Drone Forces

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday dismissed reports that university students are being pressured to join its drone forces.

Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin, speaking at a large gathering of officials, insisted that enlistment remains voluntary and that commanders are explicitly prohibited from transferring drone recruits to other military branches without their written consent.

“We have no intention of forcing students to take part in the special military operation,” Goremykin said, using the official term for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “An individual who has enlisted to join drone units remains strictly within that division of forces.”

Russia has increasingly turned to universities as a fresh source of recruits for the war against Ukraine as enlistment numbers dwindle and war casualties soar into the hundreds of thousands.

While Russia’s mass army recruitment campaign with promises of high pay started shortly after the full-scale invasion in 2022, efforts targeting students in particular have intensified this year, Idite Lesom (“Get Lost”), an NGO that helps Russians avoid conscription, told The Moscow Times in March.