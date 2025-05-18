Russia to Launch ICBM Sunday as Show of Intimidation, Ukrainian Intelligence says

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said on Sunday that Russia planned to conduct a “training and combat” launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to intimidate Ukraine and the West.

In a statement posted to Telegram, Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency said that Russia is set to hold an overnight launch from the central Sverdlovsk region. It added that the flight range for the missile was more than 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles).

“In order to demonstratively pressure and intimidate Ukraine, and also EU and NATO member states, the aggressor state of Russia intends to make a ‘training and combat’ launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yars complex,” the GUR said in the statement.

Russia has not commented on the report.

Russia does not answer questions about its plans to test launch nuclear-capable missiles, the details of which it classifies as a military secret, although it issues statements after such launches.

More than three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine is under enormous pressure as Russia seeks frontline gains in the Ukrainian East, and diplomatic efforts to end the war have so far yielded no results.