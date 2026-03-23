‘Are You All Cowards?’: Russian Universities Pressure Students to Fight in Ukraine

When military recruiters arrived at the Lunin College of Transport Technologies in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk last month, they hoped they would find students willing to enlist as drone operators — but few took up the offer. College president Maria Kirsanova fumed that she had expected “her kids” — around 400 students over the age of 18 — to be “the first to go and defend their Fatherland.” “Who put the fear into you? Who will protect us?” she asked at a meeting with students, which was recorded by one of the attendees and published online. “Are you all cowards here sitting and being scared for your lives?” she said, scolding students for what she called a fear of returning home “in zinc coffins.” Russia has increasingly turned to universities as a fresh source of recruits for its four-year war in Ukraine as enlistment numbers dwindle and war casualties soar into the hundreds of thousands. While Russia’s mass army sign-up campaign with promises of high pay started shortly after the full-scale invasion in 2022, efforts targeting students in particular have intensified since January, said Idite Lesom (“Get Lost”), an NGO that helps Russians avoid conscription. Recruitment сampaigns The timing of these campaigns is tied to the academic calendar. Military recruiters often use the winter exam season to target students, especially those with low grades or retakes, Idite Lesom spokesperson Ivan Chuviliaev told The Moscow Times.

A recruitment poster promoting service in Russia’s drone units is displayed at the entrance to the journalism faculty building at Moscow State University, featuring a quote from President Vladimir Putin. ostorozhno_novosti / Telegram

Efforts to push students into the army can take one of several different forms. Students are typically called to meetings with army representatives and encouraged to sign contracts with the country's drone forces. In some cases, they are asked to sign attendance sheets or confirm in writing that they have been informed about contract terms. “One of the arguments they use is: ‘We’ll expel you for poor performance if you don’t sign’,” Chuviliaev said. Universities have also distributed Defense Ministry leaflets, screened patriotic films and published profiles of students who have already signed up. Student media outlet Groza estimates that recruitment campaigns have taken place in at least 201 universities and colleges across Russia. Ads promoting military service appeared this month at Moscow State University’s prestigious Faculty of Journalism located steps away from the Kremlin. Students at Moscow Medical College No. 2 were told in February that signing a military contract would be a “ticket to life” and that new recruits would not be deployed to the front lines. One of Russia’s leading law schools, Kutafin Moscow State Law University, published a testimonial by an anonymous student who described enlisting with the army as an “honor.” “Every day I kept thinking: why am I here and not there?” the student’s statement said. “The opportunity to go and serve through the university became the decisive factor. It is an honor to be among the first from the university to go.”

At Siberian Federal University in Krasnoyarsk, recruiters told students that young people are “most suited” to operating drones because they have been “interested in cellphones and computer games since childhood.” Some universities have explicitly linked enlistment to academic standing. The Higher School of Economics offered students who had failed their winter exams the chance to sign a military contract, stressing that it was an “alternative to expulsion.” "You will be granted academic leave for the duration of the contract, after which you may resume your studies… Your expulsion will be suspended for this period," the note said.

Russian contract soldiers from motor rifle units take part in drone training exercises at a Moscow Military District range

At Kazan Innovative University, president Yulia Khadiullina told students who had outstanding debts from failed exams that they were “already expelled,” but that “each of you still has opportunities — the country believes in you." "The new army will be formed from students who can no longer be considered students. That means you,” she said. Recruitment quotas The Defense Ministry appears to be setting quotas for universities in an attempt to recruit the highest possible number of students. At Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, former rector’s adviser Marina Barinova published internal documents showing that the university was required to provide 32 students for recruitment in February alone. The independent science outlet T-invariant reported that the Russian State University for the Humanities is expected to provide 200 students to sign military contracts. A university representative later told T-invariant that the university “is required to inform students about the opportunity … however, this [enlistment] is entirely voluntary." Novosibirsk State Pedagogical University is reportedly also expected to recruit 109 students by April. A student from the Urals city of Yekaterinburg told The Moscow Times that administrators at his university had allocated class time for meetings with recruiters but “do not seem very willing to cooperate.” A Ph.D. student, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said professors she knew “generally take a cautious approach to political issues and aren’t paid to encourage students to sign military contracts.” The Moscow Times has sent a request for comment to the Defense Ministry. Promises and risks Universities and the military promise just one year of service, often as drone operators away from the front lines, alongside high pay and academic benefits to lure students. St. Petersburg State University offered a one-time payment of 50,000 rubles ($596) in addition to annual pay of up to 7 million rubles ($81,700) from the Defense Ministry, alongside academic leave and flexible study options.