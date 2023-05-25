Moscow’s Higher School of Economics to Fund War Veterans’ Education

Moscow’s prestigious Higher School of Economics (HSE) announced Thursday that it will pay for the education of those who fight in Ukraine and their family members.

One of Russia’s top-ranked universities, HSE had long been seen as a bastion of liberal values. But in recent years, the university has increasingly aligned itself with the Kremlin’s positions.

Starting in the upcoming academic year, returning war veterans will be admitted to HSE programs with their tuition fully paid from the university’s budget, the state-run TASS news agency cited HSE’s statement as saying.

HSE will also pay the tuition of children, spouses and siblings of military personnel who have taken part in the war.

Students who are already enrolled on a paid basis will have the option to transfer to university-funded tuition, it said.

The university said it plans to admit a higher share of war participants and their children to its incoming class than the 10% admission quota set by President Vladimir Putin for all Russian universities last year.

The decision was made by HSE rector Nikita Anisimov, who was one of 300 university officials to have signed an open letter in support of the Kremlin’s military campaign in Ukraine.