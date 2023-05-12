Major Russian University Urges Students to Report 'Suspicious' Classmates

A major university in Russia’s Volga region is urging students to report “suspicious” peers to the authorities amid heightened anxieties over possible sabotage acts aimed at hampering the war effort.

Penza State University’s vice-rector in charge of security, Vladimir Shimkin, flagged a Federal Security Service (FSB) warning that a group of 15-to-21-year-olds are allegedly plotting attacks in the Penza region.

“Analyze your circle of contacts, especially from among high school and college students,” Shimkin said in a statement on the university’s website.

“Think about whose behavior lately seems strange to you, maybe someone has become more secretive, withdrawn drastically limited the circle of communication, changed their interests or established routine,” he wrote.

“If there are such people among your acquaintances, don’t keep silent.”