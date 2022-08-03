Russian Schools to Close in Ukraine Border Regions – Governor

Russian schools near the border with Ukraine will not reopen for the new academic year amid the threat of cross-border attacks, the head of Russia’s Belgorod region said Wednesday.

At least four Russian border regions including Belgorod had canceled school and grounded flights in the days after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. A number of attacks, some of which damaged infrastructure and claimed civilian lives, have been reported there in the five months of hostilities — but Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied being behind them.

“For the time being, we will limit the work of schools and kindergartens located in the five-kilometer border zone. They will be closed,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced.