Russia’s MFA Urges Citizens in Gulf Countries to Take Precautions as Iran and U.S. Exchange Strikes

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday warned its citizens in Gulf countries to exercise caution after an interim deal to end the war in the Middle East fell apart and Iran and the United States exchanged back-and-forth strikes.

In a statement, the ministry urged Russians to take “additional personal safety precautions” and remain in contact with tour companies and airlines.

“Closely monitor alerts and warnings from local authorities, as well as statements from the MFA and Russian diplomatic missions abroad,” the statement read.

The United States reimposed its naval blockade on Iran and intensified its airstrike campaign on Wednesday in retaliation for Tehran’s attacks on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.