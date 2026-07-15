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Russia’s MFA Urges Citizens in Gulf Countries to Take Precautions as Iran and U.S. Exchange Strikes

Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour / WANA via REUTERS

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday warned its citizens in Gulf countries to exercise caution after an interim deal to end the war in the Middle East fell apart and Iran and the United States exchanged back-and-forth strikes.

In a statement, the ministry urged Russians to take “additional personal safety precautions” and remain in contact with tour companies and airlines.

“Closely monitor alerts and warnings from local authorities, as well as statements from the MFA and Russian diplomatic missions abroad,” the statement read.

The United States reimposed its naval blockade on Iran and intensified its airstrike campaign on Wednesday in retaliation for Tehran’s attacks on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Kremlin said it “regrets” the latest escalation in the Middle East, which it said is preventing Washington from focusing on its role as mediator in stalled Ukraine peace negotiations.

“Right now, the Americans can’t deal with the Ukraine settlement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday.

Russia, one of Iran’s closest partners, has repeatedly condemned the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic republic as an “unprovoked act of armed aggression.” 

Russia’s Foreign Ministry “strongly recommended” that its citizens in the Gulf avoid areas near military facilities and critical infrastructure.

Russians were also advised against posting footage of air defense activity or the aftermath of attacks on social media to avoid legal risks.

Russian civil aviation authorities have indefinitely suspended commercial flights to and from Iran due to the conflict.

Read more about: Iran , Gulf Countries , Middle East , Foreign Ministry

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