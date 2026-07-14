FSB Accuses Ukrainian Rapper of Organizing Drone Attack on Defense Enterprise

Russia’s FSB security service on Tuesday accused Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner of organizing a foiled drone plot that sought to target a defense enterprise in the Moscow region.

Kyivstoner, whose real name is Albert Vasilyev, swiftly denied the allegations on social media. “I’m chilling and playing Dota. What organizing are you talking about?” he said in a series of expletive-filled posts on Instagram.

According to the FSB, the plot also involved a former Wagner mercenary and a network of recruited operatives. It claimed that Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service smuggled 35 FPV drones into Russia.

The drones, which had allegedly been assembled in Kyiv and fitted with Canadian control systems, were hidden inside a cargo shipment of Spanish ceramic tiles and transported through Slovakia, Poland and Belarus, the FSB said.

Russian officials said the explosives were stored in a rented warehouse near the target site under the guise of building materials. The warehouse tenant, a Russian citizen accused of being recruited by Ukraine for payment, was killed during an arrest attempt.