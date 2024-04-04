Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s FSB Says Ex-Israeli Soldier Caught Trying to Join Ukrainian Army

Yuval Lanzman FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has detained and deported a former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier who was allegedly seeking to join the Ukrainian army, state media reported Thursday.

“Yuval Lanzman, a former IDF soldier born in 1960, was detained in the Krasnodar region,” a spokesperson from the FSB branch in the southern Russian region was quoted as saying RIA Novosti news agency.

“[He] harbored intentions to join the Ukrainian armed forces to participate in hostilities against Russia,” the FSB added, claiming that Lanzman had sent his personal information to “banned terrorist groups” in Ukraine.

Lanzman received a “formal warning” that his actions were illegal and was subsequently deported to Israel without the right to return to Russia, the law enforcement agency said.

A video shared by RIA Novosti showed Lanzman sitting inside an open metal cage as a voice behind the camera issued a warning to him.

Read more about: FSB , Israel , Ukraine

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

treason charges

Russia’s FSB Arrests Man Over Alleged Donations to Ukrainian Army

The man is accused of trying to buy satellite communication equipment that would help Ukrainian artillery locate and fire on Russian military units.
1 Min read
internal purge?

Russian Spies in Spotlight Over Ukraine Shortcomings

Observers believe Russia had expected to make far more rapid progress in the invasion after it was launched on Feb. 24, with forces that were welcomed...
time to talk

Israeli PM Speaks to Putin About Ukraine Conflict

Earlier reports said Ukraine's Zelenskiy asked Israel to play a mediation role following Russia's invasion.
under suspicion

Russia Says Arrests Ukrainian Spy Trio Amid Mounting Tensions

The three men confessed to being recruited by Ukraine’s military and security services and were allegedly plotting terrorist attacks, the FSB said.