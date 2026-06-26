Russia Orders Total Ban on Fish Imports From Armenia

Russia has suspended all seafood imports from Armenia after imposing a partial ban earlier this month, the state-run news agency TASS reported Friday, citing Russia’s agricultural safety agency.

Rosselkhoznadzor restricted seafood imports from all but two of Armenia’s fish processing plants on June 1 after the facilities allegedly refused to undergo health and safety inspections.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said it uncovered safety violations at those two plants — MF Export and Invest Plus — and moved to ban the import of their seafood products as well.

“A decision was made to temporarily suspend product certification for these remaining enterprises,” TASS quoted Rosselkhoznadzor as saying.

The move follows previous Russian restrictions on the import and transit of most Armenian food, seeds, flowers, wood and fertilizer due to what officials identified as the “systematic detection” of pests. Russia has also restricted the sale and import of Armenian mineral water and alcoholic products over various alleged health and safety violations.