Armenian Prime Minister Congratulates Putin on Russia Day as Ties Sour

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday congratulated President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day amid escalating tensions between the two countries.
In a message published on the Prime Minister’s website, Pashinyan focused on concepts such as “independence, sovereignty and state interests” amid Russia’s economic pressure campaign on Armenia over its pursuit of closer ties with the European Union.
“This significant holiday embodies the responsibility of Russian citizens for the future of their country, as well as the aspiration of the friendly Russian people toward independently choosing their state’s path of development,” Pashinyan wrote.
So far, the leaders of Belarus, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Oman have also congratulated Putin on Russia Day.
Russian-Armenian relations have been deteriorating since the South Caucasus nation adopted a 2025 law initiating its EU accession process. On Sunday, Pashinyan’s ruling party won the widely observed parliamentary elections seen as a barometer of his pivot toward the West.
Russia accused the West of interference, while the EU welcomed the results.
Putin, who congratulated Pashinyan on his 51st birthday on June 1, did not congratulate the Armenian leader on his party’s victory in the June 7 elections.
Russia has rolled out a series of import bans on a variety of Armenian goods in the run-up to the vote. A sweeping ban on the import of most Armenian food, seeds, flowers, wood and fertilizer takes effect on Friday. Moscow claims its import restrictions against Armenia are based on health and safety concerns.
In 2024, Armenia froze its participation in a Russian-led regional security bloc after accusing Moscow’s peacekeeping forces of failing to deter Azerbaijan’s military offensive in which Baku regained control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2023.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.