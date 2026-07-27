Armenia's Pashinyan Asks Putin to Help Resolve Russian Restrictions on Armenian Exports

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Monday to help resolve a dispute over Russian restrictions on Armenian exports, the Armenian government said.

Pashinyan, who has steered Armenia in a more pro-Western direction despite its alliance with Russia, told Putin that the trade restrictions violated agreements between the two countries and breached the rules of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which both are members.

"He asked to take measures to resolve these issues," Pashinyan's office said, adding that Armenia remained ready to address outstanding disputes through dialogue.