Russia Bans Armenian Dairy Imports Over Alleged Health Violations

Russia’s agricultural safety agency announced Friday that it will suspend imports of dairy products from Armenia, citing health violations and supply chain tracing failures.

Rosselkhoznadzor’s decision follows a raft of Russian restrictions on the import and transit of Armenian food products this summer, which observers widely view as an economic pressure campaign targeting Yerevan as it pursues closer ties with the European Union

“During the latest review, milk provided by infected livestock was discovered to be used in the production of dairy goods exported to Russia,” Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement following a weeklong inspection that concluded Tuesday.

In a directive issued to its regional branches, the agency said that the dairy ban will take effect Monday, July 27, and named five Armenian companies whose products will be temporarily barred from entering Russia.