Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Gas Plant in Astrakhan Region

Debris from a drone that was intercepted in the skies above the southern Astrakhan region on Wednesday sparked a fire at a gas processing plant, local authorities said, as other regions throughout Russia reported attacks on industrial sites.
Astrakhan region Governor Igor Babushkin said that “all enemy aircraft have been either shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare systems.”
However, he said falling drone debris caused a fire at the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, a major facility that processes natural gas from the Astrakhan gas condensate field.
“The Emergency Situations Ministry says the fire will be extinguished in the next several hours,” Babushkin said, adding that no injuries were reported and that residents are not in danger.
The Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant lies around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of the regional capital.
In the southern Krasnodar region, emergency services said an overnight drone strike sparked fire at an industrial site in the village of Volna, which reportedly houses oil products and other terminals of the Taman port.
At least one person was injured in that attack.
In northeastern Russia, Yaroslavl region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev wrote on Telegram that drone debris fell on an industrial site. He said no one was injured but did not specify the extent of the damage.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 286 drones across more than a dozen Russian regions and annexed Crimea overnight.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, military authorities said Russia launched 139 drones at the country overnight.
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