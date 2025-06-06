Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Killed Man Attempting Drone Attack on Military Site

By AFP
Russian National Guard

Russia's National Guard said Friday it had killed a man it caught trying to launch an attack on a military site using drones packed with grenades.

The incident came after Ukraine carried out an audacious coordinated drone attack on Russian airbases this week that damaged billions of dollars' worth of nuclear-capable military planes.

The National Guard said it detected a man "preparing a terrorist attack using a drone" at a military facility in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow.

"During the arrest, the criminal gave armed resistance and was neutralized," the agency said in a statement.

It published surveillance footage of a hooded man crouched in a field trying to launch a drone before being chased by armed officers. It does not show him being shot.

In the attack last Sunday, Ukraine smuggled small, remote-operated quadcopter-style drones deep into Russian territory in false roofs of wooden cabins.

Loaded onto trucks, they were driven up close to Russian airbases and then released simultaneously to attack the sites.

