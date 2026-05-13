Has the Iran War Sealed the Fate of Power of Siberia 2?

The highly vaunted Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline remains stalled months after Gazprom signed what it called a “legally binding” memorandum with China to build it, even as the Iran war has renewed Russian hopes that concerns over energy security could push Beijing closer to a deal. Moscow sees the project, which would transport gas from Russia’s Yamal Peninsula to China via Mongolia along a 2,600-kilometer (1,615-mile) route, as critical to replacing lost European gas sales after the invasion of Ukraine. Russian officials have revived their public push for the pipeline after the outbreak of war in the Middle East, arguing that the Iran war’s disruptions to global energy supplies underscore the value of overland gas routes. During a visit to Beijing in April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov acknowledged that discussions regarding the Power of Siberia 2 have been ongoing “for quite a while now,” but insisted the project offers advantages over “existing infrastructure” and would “harmoniously complement” it. Referring to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, he said Russia and China have the “capabilities” to wean themselves from “such aggressive adventures that undermine the global economy and the energy sector.” The comments marked Russia’s first major public sales pitch for Power of Siberia 2 this year, signaling hopes in Moscow that the Middle East crisis could swing fortunes in its favor. This hasn’t stopped China from progressing with other energy ventures, however. As Lavrov was in Beijing, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang led a delegation to sign deals to expand gas cooperation with Turkmenistan, China's second-largest supplier of pipeline gas.

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Still, Moscow has continued to promote the project as a strategically important alternative to vulnerable maritime energy routes, especially as the Iran war disrupts Middle Eastern LNG supplies, which accounted for about 30% of China’s LNG imports in 2025. Russia already supplied nearly 40 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to China through the existing Power of Siberia pipeline in 2025 in addition to 9.8 million metric tons of LNG, equivalent to about 13.5 bcm of natural gas. Power of Siberia 2 would add another 50 bcm of annual capacity and could double Russia’s share of China’s gas supply from around 10% to about 20% of total consumption. That is important for Russia’s pipeline gas exports, as its exports to the EU plunged from 157 billion cubic meters (bcm) before the invasion of Ukraine to just 18 bcm last year, contributing to a 7% drop in Russia’s gas-related tax revenue and forcing the country to cut overall gas production by 3%. The project also offers strategic and economic advantages for China. Chinese gas consumption has risen by more than 5% over the past two years, reaching 456 bcm in 2025, with forecasts projecting demand to peak at around 610 bcm by 2040. Russian gas is also cheaper than alternative imports by roughly $50 per 1,000 cubic meters compared with supplies from Turkmenistan and by even more relative to Middle Eastern LNG. Analysts say pipeline deliveries from Russia also carry lower geopolitical risk than Middle Eastern supplies vulnerable to regional conflict, while LNG shipments from exporters such as Australia could become exposed to Western pressure if tensions between Beijing and Washington escalate.

President Vladimir Putin, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) chairman Zhou Jiping and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L-R) at the signing of joint documents in 2014. kremlin.ru