Director Alexander Sokurov Expresses ‘Sympathy’ for Exiled Artists After Venice Event Canceled

Acclaimed Russian film director Alexander Sokurov said Friday that he feels “sympathy” for exiled artists who signed an open letter opposing his scheduled appearance at the Venice Biennale, which was canceled this week.

Sokurov had been slated to speak at a pre-opening event titled “Dissent and Peace” on Wednesday and Thursday. Organizers scrapped the appearances of both Sokurov and Palestinian architect Suad Amiry, citing “last-minute unavailability.”

The cancellation follows a backlash from Russian and Italian artists who questioned the invitation in an open letter to Biennale chairman Pietrangelo Buttafuoco.

“This is not about a person, but a principle: can dissent be represented by those who circulate risk-free between the halls of power and international acclaim, while others face prison, exile or death for the very same actions?” the letter’s authors wrote.

The authors of the letter also include a list of artists imprisoned for their anti-war views, acts of protest and other forms of dissent, as well as those who have died in law enforcement custody.

“These are the voices that must be represented and heard,” the letter reads.