Venice Biennale Jury Excludes Russia and Israel From Awards Considerations

Jurors at the Venice Biennale have disqualified Russian and Israeli artists from consideration for the prestigious Golden and Silver Lion awards this year, citing International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for the leaders of both countries.

“This jury will refrain from ⁠the consideration of those countries whose leaders are currently charged with crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court,” the five-member panel said Thursday.

While the statement does not mention specific countries, the decision directly impacts Russia and Israel, where President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu face active ICC warrants for alleged war crimes in Ukraine and Gaza, respectively.

The Biennale, which runs from May 9 to Nov. 22, made the divisive choice last month to allow Russia to reopen its national pavilion for the first time since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Organizers defended the move by arguing that the Biennale is an “open institution that rejects any form of exclusion or censorship of culture and art.”