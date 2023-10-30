Russia's Jewish Community Calls on Authorities to 'Punish' Anti-Israel Rioters

Russia’s Jewish community has called on the Russian government to prosecute anti-Israel rioters who stormed an airport in the republic of Dagestan seeking to attack arriving Jewish and Israeli passengers.

Russia’s Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC) asked authorities to “find and severely punish” those who stood behind Sunday’s incident in the majority Muslim region of the North Caucasus.

“Anti-Israeli sentiment has now turned into open aggression towards even Russian Jews,” Alexander Boroda, the president of the FJC, said in a statement addressed to Russian authorities shared with The Moscow Times.

“We see that local authorities were unprepared for such incidents and allowed large-scale violations of law and order, mass demonstrations with open threats to Jews and Israelis who might have been at the Makhachkala airport,” Boroda said, adding that local authorities likely “could not have imagined that such unrest would engulf the multi-ethnic Caucasus.”

Hundreds of people stormed the international airport in the Dagestani capital of Makhachkala, resulting in 60 people being detained and 20 people injured. Videos shared online showed groups of men pelting objects at police, storming the tarmac and attempting to board aircraft as passengers hid inside.

Anti-Israel and pro-Palestine sentiments have been running high in Russia’s North Caucasus in the weeks since the Hamas militant group’s deadly attack on Israel set off a relentless Israeli aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip.

More than 80,000 people identified themselves as Jewish in the most recent national census in 2021, according to Russia’s state statistics service, while FJC placed the number of Jews in Russia at up to 1 million in 2020.