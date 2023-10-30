Dozens Arrested After Anti-Israeli Mob Storms Airport in Russia’s Dagestan

At least 60 people were arrested after an anti-Israeli mob stormed an airport in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday night, Russia’s Interior Ministry has said.

“More than 150 active participants of the riots have been identified, 60 of them have been detained and taken in for further investigation,” law enforcement authorities said in a statement released early Monday.

The night before, hundreds of people gathered outside the Makhachkala International Airport in the majority-Muslim republic of Dagestan, throwing objects at police officers and running onto the tarmac in search of Israelis and Jews rumored to be on an arriving flight from Tel Aviv.

Nine police officers were injured during the clashes, two of whom have been hospitalized, according to the Interior Ministry.

Dagestan’s Health Ministry said more than 20 people were injured, including civilians, two of whom were in critical condition.