Russia’s Chief Rabbi Condemns ‘Propaganda of Hate’ After Anti-Israeli Riots

The leader of Russia’s Jewish communities has condemned what he called the “propaganda of hate” after anti-Israeli riots rocked the country’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan.

Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar linked Sunday’s violence at Makhachkala International Airport to previous anti-Semitic attacks in Russia’s Muslim-majority regions that took place in the weeks since Israel launched a war against Hamas militants in Palestinian Gaza.

“It’s necessary to try to do everything to make sure that the propaganda of hatred has no place in our country,” Lazar said in a statement shared with the RBC news website Thursday.

“It’s not about Israel or the Middle East, they have their own problems. Our problem seems to be education. Something has really changed in the North Caucasus, and not for the better,” Lazar said, adding that he is expecting answers from the authorities.