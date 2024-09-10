×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Streaming Website Kinopoisk Fined $110K for ‘LGBT Propaganda’

Evgenij Razumnyj / Vedomosti / TASS

A Moscow court fined the popular Russian movie streaming website Kinopoisk 10 million rubles ($110,000) on Tuesday for charges related to “propaganda” of LGBTQ+ lifestyles and pedophilia.

The Tagansky District Court imposed a 3 million ruble ($33,000) fine on Kinopoisk for propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations and preferences, as well as sex changes. The same court imposed a separate fine of 7 million rubles ($77,000) for propaganda of pedophilia.

The court did not specify what content led to the fines, but last month, a different Moscow court fined Kinopoisk CEO Alexander Dunayevsky 800,000 rubles ($8,800). According to media reports, the fine was connected to the streaming platform distributing the 2015 Gaspar Noe drama Love, which features a young adolescent character in explicit scenes.

Russian media outlets and streaming platforms have been hit with heavy fines since President Vladimir Putin expanded the country’s LGBT propaganda law in late 2022 to include bans on any public displays of so-called non-traditional” relationships and lifestyles.

Kinopoisk, a film database and streaming service owned by Russia’s tech giant Yandex, attracts over 150 million monthly visitors.

Read more about: Film , Movies , LGBT

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis  and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday.  Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Documentary Explores the Intersectional Struggle of Queer, Indigenous People in Russia

“Intersections” ventures into territory previously unexplored.
3 Min read

Russian Movie Portal Charged With ‘LGBT Propaganda’ – Reports

Kinopoisk, which has more than 150 million monthly visitors, faces up to $47,500 in fines or a three-month suspension of operations.
2 Min read

Gay Sex Scene Cut From Tucci, Firth Drama in Russia – Reports

“Supernova’s” Russian distributor reportedly went to the cutting board out of fear that movie theaters would refuse to release it.

Russia Censors Disney’s First Openly Gay Character From ‘Onward’

This is at least the third known censorship of a gay scene from a foreign film since Russia banned “homosexual propaganda” to minors.