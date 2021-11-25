Russia to Probe Netflix for ‘Gay Propaganda’ Violations – Vedomosti

Russian police will probe Netflix for allegedly streaming content that contains so-called “gay propaganda” without labeling it properly, the Vedomosti business daily reported Thursday.

The Interior Ministry confirmed to the newspaper that it will look into a complaint against the U.S. streaming platform filed by Olga Baranets, the so-called “public commissioner for the protection of the family,” within 30 days.

Baranets reportedly took issue with Netflix marking some of its LGBT-themed content with a “16+” rating.

Current laws allow “deviant” content, with the exception of pedophilia, to be broadcast or streamed with an “18+” rating.

Netflix’s “colorful collection of films and TV series tells about the lives of gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people,” Baranets told Vedomosti.