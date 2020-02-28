Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Censors Disney’s First Openly Gay Character From ‘Onward’

“Onward,” a fantasy-adventure that hits the big screens in Russia on March 5, introduces a cyclops police officer named Specter as the studios’ first-self identified lesbian character. Pixar Animation Studios

Russian distributors appear to have censored Disney and Pixar’s first LGBT character from their animated film “Onward,” the Kinopoisk.ru movie website reported Wednesday.

“Onward,” a fantasy-adventure that hits the big screens in Russia on March 5, introduces a cyclops police officer named Specter as the studios’ first-self identified lesbian character. Officer Specter appears in one scene, where she casually mentions having a girlfriend.

Viewers who watched “Onward” dubbed in Russian told Kinopoisk that the word “girlfriend” had been changed to the more neutral “partner” and avoids mentioning Specter’s gender.

“Presumably, Disney’s Russia branch tried to avoid unnecessary problems with the anticipated project’s release,” the website wrote.

A Disney spokesperson in Russia declined to comment on Kinopoisk’s queries.

This is at least the third known censorship of a gay scene from a foreign film in Russia since the country passed a controversial 2013 law banning “homosexual propaganda” to minors.

Last year, Russian distributors cut gay sex and kissing scenes from the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.” Similarly, Russia’s version of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” altered a gay character’s description of a date to the less romantic “dinner.”

Non-LGBT scenes have also faced tweaks before hitting Russian cinemas.

Sergei, a Russian villain in the 2019 animated film “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” became a Frenchman named Serge in the film’s Russian version. 

Last year’s superhero film “Hellboy” replaced the titular character’s mention of Stalin with Hitler.

Russia has also canceled screenings of other movies, including “The Death of Stalin” and “Child 44,” for their portrayal of sensitive subjects in the Soviet past.

Read more about: LGBT , Movies , Censorship

Read more

Scandalous satire

Moscow Cinema Accuses Authorities of Censorship in ‘Death of Stalin’ Row

Pioner Cinema was raided and fined for screening the controversial film in Moscow last year.
Roskomnadzor

Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'

Roskomnadzor said the site “disseminated information that promotes non-traditional sexual relations.”
Censorship

Russian Court Bans Image Suggesting Putin Is Gay

Russia has banned an image showing Vladimir Putin in heavy makeup that suggests the president is secretly homosexual.
Censorship

Pornhub Hubbub: Russia Attempts to Police Sexuality Online

This month Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked Pornhub and YouPorn, two of the world’s most popular pornography sites. When Pornhub set up a...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.