Zurab Tsereteli, Sculptor of Grand Monuments and Putin Admirer, Dies at 91

Georgian-Russian sculptor Zurab Tsereteli, known for his towering and often controversial public monuments, has died at age 91, Russian state media reported Tuesday.

He passed away at his home in Peredelkino, a village southwest of Moscow, “surrounded by his works,” his assistant Sergei Shagulashvili told the RIA Novosti news agency.

Born and trained in Tbilisi, Tsereteli rose to prominence in the 1960s, designing resort complexes in Soviet Georgia. He later became chief artist for the Soviet Foreign Ministry and, from 1997 until his death, served as president of Russia’s Academy of Arts.

A favorite of Moscow’s elite, Tsereteli’s close ties with former Mayor Yury Luzhkov earned him what critics described as a “monopoly” on public art in the Russian capital. His bold, monumental style became a fixture of Moscow’s cityscape — and a frequent target of derision.

His massive statue of Peter the Great sailing down the Moscow River was widely criticized, while his 500-ton Christopher Columbus monument, built in the early 1990s, was rejected as a “monstrosity” by several U.S. cities.