Ukrainian Attack Kills 5 in Annexed Crimea as Kyiv Accuses Russia of Violating Its Ceasefire

A Ukrainian drone strike killed five people in annexed Crimea on Tuesday night, a Kremlin-installed official said, as cross-border attacks overnight effectively dismantled a ceasefire that Ukraine unilaterally announced earlier this week.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, said drones targeted the town of Dzhankoi, located in the north of the peninsula and which is home to a military airbase.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday morning that it intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones across several regions, as well as in the skies above annexed Crimea and the Black Sea. Multiple people were reported injured in attacks on Russian regions that border Ukraine.

The drone barrage came hours ahead of a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, where local authorities said at least four people were killed.

Ukraine called the deadly strike a violation of its May 5-6 ceasefire that it had announced in response to a separate Russian truce proposal for May 8-9, which coincides with Victory Day celebrations.

“This shows that Russia rejects peace and its fake calls for a ceasefire... have nothing to do with diplomacy,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote on X. “Putin only cares about military parades, not human lives.”