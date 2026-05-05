2 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Chuvashia

Regional authorities in the republic of Chuvashia confirmed Tuesday that two people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Oleg Nikolaev, who heads Chuvashia, announced a region-wide state of emergency following the deadly attack. He said more than two dozen apartment buildings in the regional capital of Cheboskary were damaged, resulting in 32 people being wounded.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top investigative body, said earlier in the day that regional authorities reported an unspecified number of “fatalities and injuries” in the city.

A video circulating on social media purported to show the moment a drone crashed into one of the apartment buildings in Cheboskary before bursting into a fireball.