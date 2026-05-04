Ukraine and Russia Declare Separate Temporary Ceasefires

Russia on Monday declared a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine between May 8-9, when Moscow holds its annual World War II Victory Day commemorations, and threatened a "massive missile strike" on Kyiv if Ukraine violated it.

Ukraine responded by declaring a truce of its own between May 5-6, saying it was "not serious" to expect it to observe a ceasefire during a Russian military holiday.

"In accordance with a decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared from May 8–9, 2026... We hope that the Ukrainian side will follow suit," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post.

"If the Kyiv regime attempts to implement its criminal plans to disrupt the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War [World War II], the Russian Armed Forces will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv," it added.

"We warn the civilian population of Kyiv and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of the need to leave the city promptly."

The competing ceasefires between the two sides come amid a lull in U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the war, as Washington shifts its focus to the conflict in the Middle East.