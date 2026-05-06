Russian Customs Seize British Children’s Books as ‘Extremist Literature’

Russian customs officials said they had identified “extremist literature” in a shipment of children’s books imported from Britain, according to a statement released by the St. Petersburg branch of the Federal Customs Service.

Photos and video published alongside the statement suggest the titles were produced by U.K.-based publisher Usborne Publishing. The books shown included “The Dinosaurs Who Met Santa Claus,” “Eggs and Chicks,” “Space Puzzles,” “Baby’s Very First Big Play Book,” “My First Story Writing Book” and “Very First Questions and Answers: What’s Inside Me?”

Critics say that Russia’s laws on “extremism” have been used to restrict access to foreign literature and tighten control over cultural imports since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Customs officials said the shipment, which weighed 12.7 tons and valued at 140,000 pounds ($190,000), contained 28 books in English and German deemed to have “extremist content.”