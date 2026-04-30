What’s Behind Russia’s Pared-Back WWII Victory Day Parade?

Russia’s annual Victory Day parade on Red Square, which marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, will be held without military vehicles for the first time in nearly 20 years this May 9.

Speculation has swirled as to why the Kremlin would break with its long-standing tradition of showcasing tanks, missile systems and other military equipment at the event, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most important political spectacles.

Some suggested the move was due to the risk of Ukrainian drones striking the capital, while others said it might reflect “battlefield pressures” on Russia’s military as the fifth year of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine drags on.

What is going on?

Several military schools, cadet corps, “as well as the military hardware column, will not be participating in this year's military parade due to the current operational situation,” the Defense Ministry said in its midnight announcement on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the changes were tied to what he described as the “terrorist activities” of the Ukrainian government.

“The Kyiv regime, which is losing territory every day, losing ground on the battlefield, has now gone all out with its terrorist activities,” Peskov told reporters.

Russian military blogger and Komsomolskaya Pravda war correspondent Alexander Kots suggested the parade itself was almost canceled because of the threat posed by Ukrainian drones.

“It might not have taken place at all due to the terrorist threat,” Kots wrote on Telegram. “But the Supreme Commander has decided to honor tradition, albeit in a scaled-down form.”

Ruslan Leviev, co-founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team open-source military analysis project, said the main vulnerability was likely not the parade itself, but the staging areas where vehicles are assembled and stored ahead of rehearsals.

“When military equipment participates in parades, it is initially parked and prepared for rehearsals and the parade itself in remote areas outside Moscow, in specially designated zones,” Leviev told the exiled broadcaster TV Rain. “It would be much easier to strike such areas with drones or missiles.”