Kremlin Eyes Sept. 15 Referendum for Captured Ukraine Regions – Bloomberg

The Kremlin is seeking to hold referendums for captured Ukrainian territories to join Russia in September, Bloomberg reported Thursday, corroborating previous reporting on the unconfirmed absorption plans.

The move would likely ignite further ire from Kyiv’s Western allies, which do not recognize Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and have already hit Moscow with heavy sanctions over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.



The Kremlin’s goal is to conduct these referendums by Sept. 15, Bloomberg cited two unnamed sources familiar with its strategy as saying.

Officials are preparing to organize votes in regions captured by the Russian military in its nearly five-month campaign as well as other areas that could be seized in the coming weeks, three people were cited as saying.