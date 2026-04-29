Moscow’s Victory Day Parade to Be Held Without Military Vehicles for First Time in Nearly 20 Years

Russia will not display military hardware in this year's parade commemorating 81 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The event, typically marked with a bombastic show of military strength each year, is scheduled for May 9 in Moscow's Red Square.

Several military schools, cadet corps, "as well as the military hardware column, will not be participating in this year's military parade due to the current operational situation," the ministry said on Telegram late Tuesday.

However, the parade is expected to include representatives of all branches of the Armed Forces, as well as videos showing servicemen "carrying out tasks in the special military operation zone," a reference to the war in Ukraine, it said.

An aerial display is also planned.

"During the aviation segment of the parade, aircraft of Russian aerobatic display teams will fly over Red Square, and at the conclusion of the parade, pilots of Su-25 ground attack aircraft will color the skies of Moscow in the colors of the flag of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.