Moscow Says It Will Honor Victory Day Ceasefire Despite Ukraine’s Rejection

The Kremlin said Tuesday it still plans to honor a 72-hour ceasefire unilaterally proposed by President Vladimir Putin during this week’s Victory Day celebrations, despite Ukraine’s rejection of the truce.

Putin ordered the ceasefire from midnight on May 8 through May 11 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“President Putin’s initiative on a temporary truce during the holidays remains in force,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

However, he added that Russian forces would “immediately give a proper response” if Ukraine launched attacks during the ceasefire period.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the plan, describing it as a hollow gesture ahead of Russia’s annual Red Square military parade on May 9.