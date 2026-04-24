White House to Invite Putin to G20 Summit in Miami, Though Trump Doubts He’ll Attend

The United States will invite President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami this December, a senior U.S. official confirmed Thursday, though President Donald Trump later said he doubts the Russian leader will accept the invitation.

The United States is the 2026 host of the Group of 20, and Trump has promised a lavish summit of leaders on December 14-15 at his National Doral resort in Florida.

“All G20 members will be invited to attend ministerial meetings and the leaders’ summit,” a senior Trump administration official said.

Despite the confirmation, Trump himself appeared skeptical about the Putin invite during an exchange with reporters later in the day.

“I don’t know that he’s coming. I doubt he’d come, to be honest with you,” Trump said before adding that he would welcome the visit. “If he came, it would probably be very helpful.”