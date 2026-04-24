Russia’s Central Bank Cuts Key Rate to 14.5%

Russia’s Central Bank lowered its key interest rate from 15% to 14.5% on Friday, marking its eighth consecutive cut since beginning a policy of monetary easing after previously hiking borrowing costs to a two-decade high to curb surging inflation.

The 50-basis-point cut was widely anticipated by analysts, some of whom said it would amount to a compromise by policymakers. While inflation expectations remain elevated and the energy crisis sparked by the war in Iran continues to fuel uncertainty, officials are increasingly wary that keeping borrowing costs high could stifle long-term economic growth.

Policymakers said in a press release that annual inflation stood at 5.7% as of April 20. Despite current pressures, the Central Bank maintained its forecast that inflation will cool to between 4.5% and 5.5% later this year, eventually hitting its 4% target in 2027.

In 2024, Russia’s Central Bank raised its key rate to 21% in a drastic attempt to cool an economy overheated by military spending. The move drew criticism from business leaders who warned that sky-high borrowing costs would stifle growth.