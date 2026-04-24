Anti-War Politician Boris Nadezhdin Eyes Run for State Duma

Boris Nadezhdin, the anti-war politician who was blocked from running in Russia’s 2024 presidential election, has announced that he is launching a bid for two offices in the lower-house State Duma and the Moscow legislative assembly in races later this year.

Nadezhdin, 62, saw his popularity surge in early 2024 when he made open calls for peace with Ukraine and democratic reform, marking a rare moment of public dissent in wartime Russia. Thousands of Russians signed petitions backing his campaign to run for president that year, though he was ultimately barred from the ballot on technical grounds.

“Our campaign headquarters is up and running,” Nadezhdin told the newspaper Vedomosti. “We’ve rented offices in several cities, started building a database of supporters, and are preparing for the signature collection phase and upcoming events.”

He said he plans to campaign on a platform of a “return to normal life,” though he admitted that election authorities may once again move to disqualify him from running.

“A realistic goal would be to use these elections as the basis for a broad public campaign to normalize the situation in the country,” Nadezhdin said.