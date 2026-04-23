Indonesia Says It Will Buy 150M Barrels of Russian Oil Amid Global Shortage

Russia has agreed to supply Indonesia with up to 150 million barrels of oil following President Prabowo Subianto's recent visit to Moscow, special envoy for energy and environment Hashim Djojohadikusumo said Thursday.

Prabowo met President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin last week, where the two leaders discussed strengthening strategic partnerships, including in the energy sector, cabinet secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said in a statement.

Like many countries, Indonesia has come under pressure from soaring global oil prices because of the war in the Middle East and has been scrambling to secure alternative suppliers.

Around 20-25% of Indonesia's crude imports normally come from the Middle East and pass through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

"Indonesia has now secured a commitment from the Russian government. We can store 150 million barrels in Indonesia to address economic volatility issues," the Antara state news agency quoted Hashim, who is Prabowo's brother, as saying.