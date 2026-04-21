Russia Forced to Slash Oil Production After Ukrainian Strikes – Reuters

A surge in Ukrainian drone attacks on ports and refineries has forced Russia to slash its oil production in April, Reuters reported on Tuesday, in what could be the sharpest monthly decline in output since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reduction, estimated between 300,000 and 400,000 barrels per day, comes as Ukraine ramps up its strike campaign against the energy and export infrastructure that accounts for roughly a quarter of Russia’s state revenue.

Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, classified its oil production data shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to industry sources and Reuters calculations, the April drop represents a total decline of up to 600,000 barrels per day compared to late 2025 levels. However, the news agency noted that a monthly decline would not necessarily mean an annual production decline.

“Against the backdrop of ongoing attacks on Russia’s ports and refineries, it will be difficult to [deliver] oil without cutting output,” one source told Reuters, noting that upcoming spring maintenance shutdowns will further constrain operations.