Russia Forced to Slash Oil Production After Ukrainian Strikes – Reuters

A surge in Ukrainian drone attacks on ports and refineries has forced Russia to slash its oil production in April, Reuters reported on Tuesday, in what could be the sharpest monthly decline in output since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The reduction, estimated between 300,000 and 400,000 barrels per day, comes as Ukraine ramps up its strike campaign against the energy and export infrastructure that accounts for roughly a quarter of Russia’s state revenue.
Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, classified its oil production data shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
According to industry sources and Reuters calculations, the April drop represents a total decline of up to 600,000 barrels per day compared to late 2025 levels. However, the news agency noted that a monthly decline would not necessarily mean an annual production decline.
“Against the backdrop of ongoing attacks on Russia’s ports and refineries, it will be difficult to [deliver] oil without cutting output,” one source told Reuters, noting that upcoming spring maintenance shutdowns will further constrain operations.
The production drop could undermine the recent oil windfall for the Kremlin. The International Energy Agency said that Russian oil revenue surged to $19 billion in March after the U.S. issued temporary sanctions relief to stabilize markets roiled by the war in the Middle East.
On Friday, the Trump administration extended that sanctions waiver for an additional 30 days, allowing the purchase of Russian oil already loaded onto vessels through May 16.
Still, the spike in oil prices due to the war in Iran may cushion the financial blow to Russia’s budget despite the potential losses in export volumes, Reuters noted.
Separately, sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia plans to stop oil exports from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline starting from May 1. That report came ahead of an announcement by Ukraine that repair work on the pipeline had concluded.
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