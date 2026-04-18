U.S. Extends Sanctions Waiver on Purchases of Russian Oil

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday issued a month-long sanctions waiver allowing the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products that are at sea, extending an earlier move to soften surging energy prices.

The license, issued by the Treasury Department, comes two days after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington would not renew the waiver.

The latest move allows for the purchase of oil and petroleum products that have been loaded onto any vessel as of Friday, through 12:01 a.m. (4:01 a.m. GMT) on May 16.

It prolongs an earlier easing of sanctions that expired on April 11.