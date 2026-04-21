Pro-Kremlin Editor Jailed 5 Years for Bribing Police Official Uncle

A judge in the city of Yekaterinburg on Tuesday sentenced an editor of the pro-Kremlin news agency Ura.ru to five years in prison after he was found guilty of bribing his uncle, a former senior police official, to obtain confidential internal reports.

Denis Allayarov, 29, was arrested in June on accusations that he had paid bribes totaling 120,000 rubles ($1,600) to his uncle Andrei Karpov, who served as the head of Yekaterinburg’s criminal investigation department before being dismissed last April.

“For 10 months, the journalist paid his uncle, a police officer, for confidential operational reports from the Yekaterinburg Interior Ministry to use as material for his publications,” the Sverdlovsk region’s court system said in a statement.

A Verkh-Isetsky District Court judge found Allayarov guilty of bribing an official and sentenced him to five years in a medium-security prison. In addition to the prison term, he was fined 1.2 million rubles ($16,000) and banned from practicing journalism for four years.

Allayarov pleaded guilty to the charges.