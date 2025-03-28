Yekaterinburg Journalist ‘Fled’ From Police Before Court Hearing – Kommersant

The chief editor of the Yekaterinburg-based newspaper Vechernye Vedemosti fled from police custody before he was scheduled to appear in court for allegedly displaying extremist symbols in public, Kommersant reported Friday, citing an unnamed source.
Earlier on Friday, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported that editor Vladislav Postnikov, who was expected to be released from administrative detention in the city of Nizhny Tagil, was taken away in a police vehicle and brought to an Interior Ministry building in Yekaterinburg.
As a result, Postnikov did not show up to a scheduled court hearing. An unnamed source told Kommersant that the journalist allegedly fled from police, who were preparing to press new charges against him, after he was brought to Yekaterinburg.
Postnikov’s whereabouts were not immediately known.
The editorial board of Vechernye Vedemosti claimed that police illegally detained Postnikov on Friday as no official reason was provided for why they were taking him away despite his scheduled release.
“According to the Russian Criminal Code and the Constitution, Postnikov has been free since 11:30 a.m. on March 28,” the editorial board was quoted as saying by Kommersant.
Postnikov’s lawyer also said that no official police report was filed for the detention of his client.
“Once he is properly summoned to sign the police report, he will appear [before law enforcement officials],” the lawyer said. “No transportation or detention reports have been filed.”
Postnikov had been serving consecutive 14-day detention sentences since Feb. 28. He was charged on March 1 with publically displaying extremist symbols for a 2021 Telegram post featuring a symbol associated with late opposition activist Alexei Navalny.
The newspaper editor was detained again on March 14 for posts showing symbols of the banned Other Russia party, which split from the National Bolshevik Party.
Vechernye Vedemosti journalists suspect that the police are targeting Postnikov in retaliation for the newspaper’s March 2022 coverage of an anti-war rally in Yekaterinburg.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.