Chief Editor of Yekaterinburg News Outlet Arrested Over ’Nazi Symbols’

Russian law enforcment authorities arrested the editor-in-chief of the Yekaterinburg news outlet Vecherniye Vedomosti on accusations of displaying “nazi symbols” in public, the publication said Friday.

Vecherniye Vedomosti said its chief editor Vladislav Postnikov was being held at a police station and facing administrative charges.

He could be placed under administrative arrest for up to 15 days if found guilty. His defense attorney Georgy Krasnov said Postnikov is accused of displaying the symbol of an organization that is banned in Russia, but which has not been publicly identified.

“The editorial office is confident that the real reason for the detention is either revenge for Vladislav Postnikov’s professional activities or an attempt to prevent him from speaking at one of today’s events,” Vecherniye Vedomosti wrote.

Postnikov will spend the night in pre-trial detention, with Vecherniye Vedomosti reporting that his trial could take place as soon as Saturday.

Vecherniye Vedomosti has continued to operate inside Russia despite its editorial office’s public opposition to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.